Is College Football 25 on Game Pass?

After over a decade, EA Sports has revived a fan-favorite franchise with College Football 25 and there’s plenty of excitement for the game—but you may be wondering if the title is available on Xbox Game Pass. We have the answer, so keep reading.

College Football 25 features all 134 FSB college teams across a variety of game modes, including Road to Glory and Ultimate Team, with thousands of licensed athletes from across the college scene—although those who didn’t opt in will not appear.

Is College Football 25 available on Game Pass?

A quick taste. Screenshot by Dot Esports from EA Sports College YouTube

No, the full College Football 25 game is not available on Xbox Game Pass—although that doesn’t mean it will never feature in the catalogue, as EA Sports titles are regularly added toward the end of their lifecycle.

It will likely be months until we reach the point where College Football 25 may enter the Game Pass catalogue, however, as it’s set to be a top-selling title for EA Sports and, as such, there likely won’t be a reason for the game to join the service.

That doesn’t mean the door is closed entirely, though, as a free trial of College Football 25 is available on EA Play—which is included as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier subscription.

College Football 25’s 10-hour free trial is available on July 16, when the game releases in full for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or MVP bundle, but you may be able to access the trial earlier using the popular New Zealand trick.

