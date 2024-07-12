Is EA College Football 25 on EA Play?

The long-awaited EA College Football 25 is finally coming to your living rooms this month, and many people are scrambling to grab an early copy. Some players are even wondering if the popular title will be available on EA Play.

EA Play is EA Sports’ game membership program that allows users to pay a monthly or yearly fee to gain access to several free EA titles, store discounts, member-only rewards, and free 10-hour trials for any full-price EA game that’s just been released.

College Football 25 marks the return to the gridiron for many college football fans around the world, boasting new game modes, new mechanics, and many other cool features.

If you’re looking to grab College Football 25 with an EA Play membership, here are all the details about the game and its availability on the program.

Can you get College Football 25 on EA Play?

Unfortunately for gamers, you cannot gain access to the full version of College Football 25 on EA Play. The list of free games that members have access to is limited to older titles, meaning you’ll have to wait a certain amount of time before this new game can even be considered for release on the service.

You can, however, use your EA Play membership to gain a 10-hour free trial for the game on Tuesday, July 16, when the game is released for Deluxe Edition and MVP bundle holders. It still counts for early access and can help you make a decision on whether you’d like to commit to the full purchase. You’ll need to buy the game at full price, though.

