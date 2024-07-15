How to play College Football 25 early using New Zealand trick

It’s been over a decade for College Football 25, and impatience is growing as the release edges closer—but we can tell you how to play the title early using the New Zealand trick.

EA Sports is rolling back the years with College Football 25 by reviving the popular franchise, and there’s an incredible amount to dig into, with all 134 FBS college teams included across popular modes like Dynasty, Road to Glory, and Ultimate Team.

Those who have purchased the College Football 25 Deluxe Edition can play from 5am PT/7am CT/8am ET/1pm BST/10pm AEST on July 15, while those with the standard edition can play at the same times on July 18—and we’ve got the steps you need to follow.

How to play College Football 25 early on Xbox

Image via EA

Xbox gamers are likely to be familiar with using the New Zealand trick because it’s available for every game with a staggered worldwide launch, and you only need to complete a few easy steps.

Open the Settings menu. Select System. Select Language & Location. Set your location to New Zealand. Restart your console

How to play College Football 25 early on PlayStation

Although the New Zealand trick is technically available on PlayStation, the process is more complicated. You must create a new PlayStation account with a different email and select New Zealand when you pick your country or region.

Once you’ve done this, or if you already have a New Zealand account to take advantage of these tricks, purchase College Football 25 on this account and enable Console Sharing to access it on your main account after full release.

While this will allow you to play College Football 25 early, you won’t be able to transfer your progress to your main account on full release—unless you can sign into your regular EA account when signing into the game.

