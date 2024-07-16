How to upgrade your College Football 25 edition

College Football 25 is here, and EA’s other football franchise is back with hard-hitting tackles at the collegiate level. Many players are wondering if they can swap their edition of the game, and we have the answer.

It wouldn’t be an EA sports title without multiple editions to agonize over. College Football 25 is the first entry in a series that lay stagnant for over 10 years, and it’s welcomed into the present with a modern-day trend—several editions to choose from.

Each version of College Football 25 comes with various benefits, so if you’re wondering whether it’s possible to upgrade the edition you already purchased, keep reading.

Can you upgrade your College Football 25 edition?

You cannot upgrade your current version of College Football 25 if you’ve pre-ordered the standard edition, for example.

If you want to upgrade your standard edition of College Football 25 to the Deluxe Edition or two-in-one MVP bundle, cancel your current pre-order and pre-order one of the superior versions.

My guess is the allure of early access is tempting for many. The Deluxe Edition and MVP bundle versions of College Football 25 provide three days of early access before the official release date.

So, if you’ve pre-ordered the standard edition and can’t wait, cancel the standard edition, then make a new pre-order for an edition that comes with early access. It’s finicky, but fairly straightforward. Once you’ve done it, early access to College Football 25 beckons.

