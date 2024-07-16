Image Credit: Bethesda
A Clemson quarterback calls a play at the line in EA College Football 25.
Image via EA
College Football

How to upgrade your College Football 25 edition

Is it too late?
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 16, 2024 07:11 am

College Football 25 is here, and EA’s other football franchise is back with hard-hitting tackles at the collegiate level. Many players are wondering if they can swap their edition of the game, and we have the answer.

It wouldn’t be an EA sports title without multiple editions to agonize over. College Football 25 is the first entry in a series that lay stagnant for over 10 years, and it’s welcomed into the present with a modern-day trend—several editions to choose from.

Each version of College Football 25 comes with various benefits, so if you’re wondering whether it’s possible to upgrade the edition you already purchased, keep reading.

Can you upgrade your College Football 25 edition?

A football player makes a throw in the middle of a crowd of other players, seats in a stadium can be seen in the background.
Flag on the field. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You cannot upgrade your current version of College Football 25 if you’ve pre-ordered the standard edition, for example.

If you want to upgrade your standard edition of College Football 25 to the Deluxe Edition or two-in-one MVP bundle, cancel your current pre-order and pre-order one of the superior versions.

My guess is the allure of early access is tempting for many. The Deluxe Edition and MVP bundle versions of College Football 25 provide three days of early access before the official release date.

So, if you’ve pre-ordered the standard edition and can’t wait, cancel the standard edition, then make a new pre-order for an edition that comes with early access. It’s finicky, but fairly straightforward. Once you’ve done it, early access to College Football 25 beckons.

Next, check out how to fix Dynasty mode in College Football 25, how to change the camera angle, and the best Pipelines.

Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.