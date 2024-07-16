Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
college football 25 players in trailer
Image via EA
Category:
College Football

How to fix Dynasty mode not working in College Football 25

There's always a way.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 05:46 am

For the complete coach experience in College Football 25 to build (you guessed it) a dynasty, we need to be able to play Dynasty Mode, and there’s a workaround if you’re struggling.

Recommended Videos

Dynasty Mode—alongside Ultimate Team—is the star player of College Football for many. The career mode allows you to build a team, stack it with stars, win trophies, and cement your name in history as an all-time great.

Unfortunately, the EA servers are intent on making life as difficult as possible.

How to play Dynasty Mode in College Football 25

Travis Hunter making an interception in College Football 25.
Ah, that’s why. Image via EA Sports

Launch College Football 25 in offline mode if you’re having trouble with the servers and Dynasty Mode to counter the need for online connectivity.

This is currently the best and most efficient way to play Dynasty Mode, and it should work every time. Server issues plagued College Football 25’s launch, leaving many unable to access their favorite modes.

Dynasty Mode was hit-and-miss when the football title went live. Launching College Football 25 in offline mode alleviates any potential server or connection issues until they stabilize after a hectic release window.

Now that you can play College Football 25’s Dynasty Mode, check out a slew of basics to enhance your gameplay and improve your experience: How to kick, how to change the camera angle, and the best Pipelines.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.