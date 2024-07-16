How to fix Dynasty mode not working in College Football 25

For the complete coach experience in College Football 25 to build (you guessed it) a dynasty, we need to be able to play Dynasty Mode, and there’s a workaround if you’re struggling.

Dynasty Mode—alongside Ultimate Team—is the star player of College Football for many. The career mode allows you to build a team, stack it with stars, win trophies, and cement your name in history as an all-time great.

Unfortunately, the EA servers are intent on making life as difficult as possible.

How to play Dynasty Mode in College Football 25

Ah, that’s why. Image via EA Sports

Launch College Football 25 in offline mode if you’re having trouble with the servers and Dynasty Mode to counter the need for online connectivity.

This is currently the best and most efficient way to play Dynasty Mode, and it should work every time. Server issues plagued College Football 25’s launch, leaving many unable to access their favorite modes.

Dynasty Mode was hit-and-miss when the football title went live. Launching College Football 25 in offline mode alleviates any potential server or connection issues until they stabilize after a hectic release window.

Now that you can play College Football 25’s Dynasty Mode, check out a slew of basics to enhance your gameplay and improve your experience: How to kick, how to change the camera angle, and the best Pipelines.

