How to Kick in College Football 25

A wait of over a decade for a new title in EA Sports’ beloved series has ended with the release of College Football 25, but new mechanics for kicking have caused some confusion—so we’ve explained it all here.

Kicking is a fundamental part of College Football 25 for kick-offs and punts, but the mechanic is more complicated than Madden 24 and takes some getting used to. We’ve broken down the mechanic here.

How to kick in CFB 25

Aim, set, power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process of kicking in College Football 25 is the same for kick-offs and punts, with the only difference being that you may want to reduce the power on a punt to stop the opposition from a touchback. We’ve outlined the steps to kicking below:

Hold the kick button when the arrow is in the green section of the meter (X on PlayStation, A on Xbox). Continue to hold the kick button to reach your desired power level—but make sure it doesn’t go into the red, as this could send your kick out of bounds. Let go of the kick button when you have reached your desired power level.

The mechanic will take some getting used to, so the best course of action is to play practice matches against the computer before tackling online modes in Ultimate Team or Road to the College Football Playoff.

If you do want to practice while progressing your Ultimate Team, check out the Challenges section, as these have bite-sized chunks of gameplay split into small sections of a game or singular drives, so you should get plenty of kicking experience while you work to upgrade your team.

Alternatively, enter Practice mode from the main menu and select kick-off as the type you want to play, or enter Mini Games and select the Field Goal Accuracy Mini Game—or the Hurricane Season version if you really want to test yourself.

