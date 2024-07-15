How to play College Football 25 early access

EA College Football 25 signals the return of the forgotten football franchise, and if 11 years was already too long to wait, we can help you reduce the days to release with our early access guide.

All legalities are behind us now, and EA’s College Football series is back and bigger than ever! If Madden doesn’t quite hit the same, College Football 25 looks to gridiron out those desires with its 2024 release.

Better still, early access is available for College Football 25, and we know exactly how you can get your hands on it.

How to get early access to College Football 25

Lots of rewards. Image via EA

You must pre-order EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle to get exclusive three days of early access to College Football 25.

The Deluxe Edition is more expensive than the Standard Edition (costing a whopping $99.99) but has benefits such as College Football Points, Ultimate Team packs, and the sacred early access you crave.

The MVP Bundle is pretty much the same as the Deluxe Edition—but comes with the hefty extra of Madden 25 Deluxe Edition, too. It might be a bit overkill for some, but it’s a great bonus if you enjoy American Football.

Again, pre-order either edition, and when the time comes, install College Football 25, and you can access the game 72 hours before most other players.

Start building up your College Football 25 excitement now with a look at the trophies and achievements, who the best quarterbacks in the game are, and how the Road to Glory Mental Abilities work.

