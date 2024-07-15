College Football 25 trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

College Football 25 is finally here after a decade of waiting and, as is standard for any new game releasing on PlayStation and Xbox, there are a bunch of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve listed them all below.

Whatever mode you choose to play in College Football 25, whether it’s progressing through Road to Glory or grinding away in Ultimate Team, trophies and achievements are available to tick off along the way.

Although the trophy and achievement list in College Football 25 isn’t that extensive, there’s still a variety of tasks to complete, and we’ve outlined them all here.

All College Football 25 trophies and achievements

Image via EA

There are a total of 15 achievements on Xbox for College Football 25 ranging across various game modes, while PlayStation players have 16 trophies to earn thanks to the coveted Platinum trophy being available.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore College Football 25 Master Congratulations on earning every College Football 25 trophy! Platinum N/A Let’s Go Complete any matchup via Play Now across all 134 teams. Silver TBC Playoff Bound Earn a spot in the College Football Playoff Gold TBC Last One Standing Win the College Football National Championship Gold TBC Heisman Moment Win the Heisman Trophy Gold TBC From the Community Play a game with any custom school from the Download Center. Gold TBC It All Starts Here Start your Ultimate Team Journey. Silver TBC Challenge Accepted Complete 10 Challenges in Ultimate Team. Gold TBC Shall we play a game? Start your road to the College Football Playoff Silver TBC What an Upset Defeat an opponent with a higher Tier. Gold TBC Moving on Up Advance to Freshman in Road to the College Football Playoff Silver TBC Big Play! 80+ yard passing Touchdown. Silver TBC Breakaway Speed 50+ yard rushing Touchdown. Silver TBC Unbelievable Finish Score a Touchdown in a rivalry game at home to win on the last play of the game. Gold TBC Dual Threat 200+ rush yards and 200+ pass yards with same player in same game. Gold TBC It’s a Turnover! Force a turnover with any team with unique turnover tradition. Gold TBC

