College Football 25 trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

College Football 25 is finally here after a decade of waiting and, as is standard for any new game releasing on PlayStation and Xbox, there are a bunch of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve listed them all below.
Whatever mode you choose to play in College Football 25, whether it’s progressing through Road to Glory or grinding away in Ultimate Team, trophies and achievements are available to tick off along the way.
Although the trophy and achievement list in College Football 25 isn’t that extensive, there’s still a variety of tasks to complete, and we’ve outlined them all here.
All College Football 25 trophies and achievements
There are a total of 15 achievements on Xbox for College Football 25 ranging across various game modes, while PlayStation players have 16 trophies to earn thanks to the coveted Platinum trophy being available.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|College Football 25 Master
|Congratulations on earning every College Football 25 trophy!
|Platinum
|N/A
|Let’s Go
|Complete any matchup via Play Now across all 134 teams.
|Silver
|TBC
|Playoff Bound
|Earn a spot in the College Football Playoff
|Gold
|TBC
|Last One Standing
|Win the College Football National Championship
|Gold
|TBC
|Heisman Moment
|Win the Heisman Trophy
|Gold
|TBC
|From the Community
|Play a game with any custom school from the Download Center.
|Gold
|TBC
|It All Starts Here
|Start your Ultimate Team Journey.
|Silver
|TBC
|Challenge Accepted
|Complete 10 Challenges in Ultimate Team.
|Gold
|TBC
|Shall we play a game?
|Start your road to the College Football Playoff
|Silver
|TBC
|What an Upset
|Defeat an opponent with a higher Tier.
|Gold
|TBC
|Moving on Up
|Advance to Freshman in Road to the College Football Playoff
|Silver
|TBC
|Big Play!
|80+ yard passing Touchdown.
|Silver
|TBC
|Breakaway Speed
|50+ yard rushing Touchdown.
|Silver
|TBC
|Unbelievable Finish
|Score a Touchdown in a rivalry game at home to win on the last play of the game.
|Gold
|TBC
|Dual Threat
|200+ rush yards and 200+ pass yards with same player in same game.
|Gold
|TBC
|It’s a Turnover!
|Force a turnover with any team with unique turnover tradition.
|Gold
|TBC