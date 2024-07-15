Image Credit: Bethesda
College Football 25 trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

Tick 'em off.
Published: Jul 15, 2024

College Football 25 is finally here after a decade of waiting and, as is standard for any new game releasing on PlayStation and Xbox, there are a bunch of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve listed them all below.

Whatever mode you choose to play in College Football 25, whether it’s progressing through Road to Glory or grinding away in Ultimate Team, trophies and achievements are available to tick off along the way.

Although the trophy and achievement list in College Football 25 isn’t that extensive, there’s still a variety of tasks to complete, and we’ve outlined them all here.

All College Football 25 trophies and achievements

USC facing off vs. UCLA in EA Sports College Football 25
There’s lots to do. Image via EA

There are a total of 15 achievements on Xbox for College Football 25 ranging across various game modes, while PlayStation players have 16 trophies to earn thanks to the coveted Platinum trophy being available.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
College Football 25 MasterCongratulations on earning every College Football 25 trophy!PlatinumN/A
Let’s GoComplete any matchup via Play Now across all 134 teams.SilverTBC
Playoff BoundEarn a spot in the College Football PlayoffGoldTBC
Last One StandingWin the College Football National ChampionshipGoldTBC
Heisman MomentWin the Heisman TrophyGoldTBC
From the CommunityPlay a game with any custom school from the Download Center.GoldTBC
It All Starts HereStart your Ultimate Team Journey.SilverTBC
Challenge AcceptedComplete 10 Challenges in Ultimate Team.GoldTBC
Shall we play a game?Start your road to the College Football PlayoffSilverTBC
What an UpsetDefeat an opponent with a higher Tier.GoldTBC
Moving on UpAdvance to Freshman in Road to the College Football PlayoffSilverTBC
Big Play!80+ yard passing Touchdown.SilverTBC
Breakaway Speed50+ yard rushing Touchdown.SilverTBC
Unbelievable FinishScore a Touchdown in a rivalry game at home to win on the last play of the game.GoldTBC
Dual Threat200+ rush yards and 200+ pass yards with same player in same game.GoldTBC
It’s a Turnover!Force a turnover with any team with unique turnover tradition.GoldTBC
