EA College Football 25: The best quarterbacks by rating

Whether they are long range threats or master improvisers who can think on the fly, your quarterback will be the deciding factor between wins and losses in EA College Football 25.
Many different quarterbacks will take the reins for multiple schools around the country, but there is a select group of superstar prospects who are poised to become legends in the college scene. Their names could be etched in the history books with the right circumstances, but in the game, they are your go-to flamethrowers on the gridiron.
If you’re looking for the perfect team leaders, here are the best quarterbacks in College Football 25 by rating.
The best quarterbacks in College Football 25
There are eight different quarterbacks in the top 100 players in College Football 25, including Texas QB and cover star Quinn Ewers, who is the 27th-best player in the game with a 92 overall.
Overall, however, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is the highest-ranked quarterback in the game with a 93 overall, tied with Georgia’s Carson Beck. There are two players from the Big 12 Conference, four players from the SEC, a player from the Big 10 Conference, and a player from the Conference USA.
Here are the best quarterbacks in College Football 25.
|Player Name
|School
|Overall (OVR)
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|93
|Carson Beck
|Georgia
|93
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|92
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oregon
|92
|Jalen Milroe
|Alabama
|90
|Jaxson Dart
|Ole Miss
|90
|Jalon Daniels
|Kansas
|90
|Kaidoin Salter
|Liberty University
|90