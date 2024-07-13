Image Credit: Bethesda
A Clemson quarterback calls a play at the line in EA College Football 25.
Image via EA
College Football

EA College Football 25: The best quarterbacks by rating

Gunslingers.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 08:31 pm

Whether they are long range threats or master improvisers who can think on the fly, your quarterback will be the deciding factor between wins and losses in EA College Football 25.

Many different quarterbacks will take the reins for multiple schools around the country, but there is a select group of superstar prospects who are poised to become legends in the college scene. Their names could be etched in the history books with the right circumstances, but in the game, they are your go-to flamethrowers on the gridiron.

If you’re looking for the perfect team leaders, here are the best quarterbacks in College Football 25 by rating.

The best quarterbacks in College Football 25

The LSU mascot in College Football 25.
Take over with the best QB1. Image via EA Sports

There are eight different quarterbacks in the top 100 players in College Football 25, including Texas QB and cover star Quinn Ewers, who is the 27th-best player in the game with a 92 overall.

Overall, however, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is the highest-ranked quarterback in the game with a 93 overall, tied with Georgia’s Carson Beck. There are two players from the Big 12 Conference, four players from the SEC, a player from the Big 10 Conference, and a player from the Conference USA.

Here are the best quarterbacks in College Football 25.

Player NameSchoolOverall (OVR)
Shedeur SandersColorado93
Carson BeckGeorgia93
Quinn EwersTexas92
Dillon GabrielOregon92
Jalen MilroeAlabama90
Jaxson DartOle Miss90
Jalon DanielsKansas90
Kaidoin SalterLiberty University90
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
