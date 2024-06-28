Image Credit: Bethesda
A Michigan player in College Football 25 in possession.
Image via EA Sports
10 best offenses in College Football 25, ranked

On the front foot.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 05:47 am

EA Sports is reviving an age-old franchise with College Football 25, and the fight to be crowned the best offense in the game has concluded, so we’ve got the list of the full top 10.

Offenses are vital to success in College Football 25 and require a delicate balance of having top-tier receivers for your quarterback to target and a strong defensive line to provide protection.

Not every team is equal, though, with some teams in College Football 25 being much more threatening when in possession, and we’ve outlined the 10 strongest offenses below.

Best offenses in College Football 25

A graphic showing the best offenses in College Football 25.
Best of the best. Image via EA Sports

Ranking the best offenses in College Football 25 was a challenging task for EA Sports, with 134 teams, thousands of players, and years worth of game film—but the work is complete, and a definitive list of the best offenses was revealed during the Rankings Week showcase.

All rankings are subject to change in future updates, but you can see the top 10 offenses in College Football 25, which may give you an idea of where to start your dynasty.

RankingTeamConferenceOverall
OneGeorgiaSEC94
TwoOregonPac-1294
ThreeAlabamaSEC91
FourTexasBig 1291
FiveOhio StateBig Ten89
SixLSUSEC89
SevenMiamiACC89
EightColoradoPac-1289
NineMissouriSEC89
10ClemsonACC87
