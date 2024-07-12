College Football 25 – Road to Glory Mental Abilities, explained

Road to Glory in College Football 25 is set to be an extremely popular game mode. It provides players with challenges on and off the field to balance their Mental Abilities—but how do they work? We’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

College Football 25 is the revival of a popular EA Sports franchise after a 10-year hiatus and is one of the most anticipated sports titles of the year, with a whopping 134 teams and thousands of licensed players.

As usual for EA Sports games, you can create your own players, but Road to Glory is focused on the challenges both on the field and in the life of a college student—and we’ve explained what you need to know about Mental Abilities.

What are Mental Abilities in College Football 25 Road to Glory?

Mental Abilities in College Football 25 can provide significant on-field boosts when activated, though there are specific requirements tied to each of them to be enabled—and a delicate balancing act during your Road to Glory needs to be taken.

Those who select Elite or Blue Chip Journeys in College Football 25 can select an additional mental ability, granting a fourth ability alongside the three core mental abilities. These abilities work differently as they will always be activated.

The mental abilities you select are based on your position, but the three core abilities remain the same across every position, with the same activation requirements if you are to benefit from the boosts they provide.

All Mental Abilities in College Football 25, explained

Balancing act. Image via EA Sports

So far, we have only seen full details on the three core mental abilities in College Football 25 Road to Glory, which we have outlined below. We’ll update this article with additional mental abilities when the game releases.

Fan Favorite: Increases composure gains at home. Tied to Academics, activated when GPA is above 3.0 and is deactivated if your GPA falls beneath 3.0.

Increases composure gains at home. Tied to activated when GPA is above 3.0 and is deactivated if your GPA falls beneath 3.0. Road Dog: Increases composure gains on the road. Tied to Brand Meter , activated when Influencer status is reached and deactivated if your Brand Meter drops below that level.

Increases composure gains on the road. Tied to , activated when Influencer status is reached and deactivated if your Brand Meter drops below that level. Clearheaded: Limits composure lost during gameplay. Tied to Leadership, activated when you become an excellent leader, and deactivated if your Leadership drops below that level.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy