College Football 25 – All Road to Glory Journey choices, explained

EA Sports has brought a popular franchise back from a 10-year hiatus in College Football 25, and Road to Glory will be one of the most popular game modes—but what are Journey choices, and how do they work?

College Football 25 lifted the lid on the Road to Glory mode, in which players will take control of a single player throughout their journey in the NCAA, in a deep dive that raised excitement ahead of the launch on July 19.

The Journey choice in Road to Glory is a huge decision for the start of your career and we’ve got all the details you need on the options available.

What are Journey choices in College Football 25 Road to Glory?

Journey choices in College Football 25 are a selection you will make when you first start your Road to Glory save, each providing a different starting point and outlining how your career will be shaped.

In total, there are four Journey choices available, with different challenges in each. This should provide various experiences and storylines to enjoy in College Football 25, rather than just seeing them all in a single play-through.

Some Journey choices will lead you to be an immediate starter on your team, while others will leave you working from the ground up to get any snaps on the field. Any choice you make is final, so don’t rush into it.

All Journey choices in College Football 25 Road to Glory

Make your choice. Image via EA Sports

There are four Journey choices to select in College Football 25, which will distinguish your starting point and how your Road to Glory career will progress. We’ve outlined them all below with everything we know.

Elite: Five-star prospect with 79 OVR as a starting point. Expected to earn immediate game time and start right away at most teams. Start with an extra mental ability and five starting skill points.

Five-star prospect with as a starting point. Expected to earn immediate game time and start right away at most teams. Blue Chip: Four-start recruit with 75 OVR to begin with. Squad player at most programs and able to immediately earn significant playing time at some schools. One mental ability and four skill points.

Four-start recruit with to begin with. Squad player at most programs and able to immediately earn significant playing time at some schools. Contributor: Three-star prospect with early playing opportunities limited. Any playing time will have to be earned through hard work. No additional mental ability and three skill points to start.

Three-star prospect with early playing opportunities limited. Any playing time will have to be earned through hard work. Underdog: Two-star recruit with 60 OVR to start. Road to Glory begins with little playing time, and players must earn every snap on the field. Only receive two skill points to start. Described as a journey for “those who love a challenge.”

All Journey choices are available for every position you choose in College Football 25; quarterback, half-back, wide receiver, middle linebacker, and cornerback—but playing time for positions will depend on the school you end up at and your competition for a starting spot.

