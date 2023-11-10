Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes (November 2023)

Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon is a Roblox experience where you need to show your dad that you can make it if you follow your dreams and continue working on your rock-carving skills. Build your rock factory and become a veritable rock star!

These Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes gave me a bunch of Cash, which I used to hire more workers so that I don’t have to sculpt each rock alone and do all the heavy lifting by myself. If you also want to show your dad how fast you can type, check out our All Type or Die Codes article, as we have plenty of freebies just waiting for you to grab them in that game as well!

All Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes list

Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes (Working)

JOINED—Redeem for 150 Cash (You need to join the game’s Roblox group)

Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes (Expired)

FOLLOWED —Redeem for Rocks Sold and Cash

—Redeem for Rocks Sold and Cash OPTIMIZATION —Redeem for 50 Rocks Sold

—Redeem for 50 Rocks Sold BASEMENT—Redeem for 75 Rocks Sold and 1.040 Cash

How to redeem codes in Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon

Redeeming codes in Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon is an easy process. It only requires a couple of steps, so follow our guide below:

Launch Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Type the code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward!

How can you get more Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes?

Bookmark and visit this page often to get more Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes. We’ll make sure to update our lists as soon as new codes are available. If you want to search for fresh codes by yourself, join the official So very fun Discord channel for all the latest news and sneak peeks. You’ll also want to become part of the official Memes studioz Roblox group to stay in touch with the community and get free rewards.

Why are my Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes not working?

Your Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes may not work for a few reasons:

The codes may have expired : They are time-sensitive, so be sure to claim them as soon as you see them added to our list.

: They are time-sensitive, so be sure to claim them as soon as you see them added to our list. You may be typing the code incorrectly into the text box: To avoid this, simply copy the code from our list and paste it into the text box in the game.

How to get other rewards in Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon

If you have already claimed all active Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon codes and you want more free prizes, join the official Memes studioz Roblox group for a 50% cash boost. Roblox developers usually organize giveaways on their Discord channels, so join the game’s official community to see if there is a chance to win more prizes.

What is Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon?

Prove Dad Wrong by Selling Rocks Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon-type game where the goal is to show your father that you can get rich by selling stones. You start by purchasing an old, run-down rock factory, and your job is to upgrade it and make it profitable. At first, you need to do all the work manually until you sell some stones and gather enough cash to hire staff and automate the process. Prepare to run around transferring materials, sell rocks, and wake up lazy workers most of the time. All this work will eventually pay off when you become a millionaire and make your dad proud.

