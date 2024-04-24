Holy War 3 codes (April 2024)

To become the best fighter in Holy War 3, it’s crucial you roll the best Race and Magic when customizing your character. Since you have a limited number of spins, this can be very challenging, especially if luck isn’t on your side.

Recommended Videos

To increase your chances of rolling your preferred Race and Magic, consider redeeming Holy War 3 codes to receive free Spins. You will also get XP and other freebies, which will help you level up and become stronger more easily. If you want to play other anime-inspired games, check out our article on Grand Kaizen codes to obtain free resources in that popular title, too.

All Holy War 3 codes list

Working Holy War 3 codes

1BIGLOAD —Redeem for 30 Race Spins

—Redeem for 30 Race Spins 2BIGLOAD —Redeem for 30 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 30 Magic Spins 3EXPGANG—Redeem for 10 million XP

Expired Holy War 3 codes show more BIGGUNS1

HBDBANDWIN2

SpinsBIGGUNS2

QUICKEEMAGIC

HAVESOME

QUICKEERACE

HBDBANDWIN1

HAVESOMEMORE

FREEDEMARCUS

SpinsAPPLE4

DIMPLE1

FREECOUSINS show less

How to redeem codes in Holy War 3

Follow the steps below to redeem Holy War 3 codes easily:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Holy War 3 on Roblox. Click on the Customize option. Enter your code into the CODES text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.

How to get more Holy War 3 codes

We look for the newest Holy War 3 codes every day and update the list above as needed. So, if you’re looking for the easiest way to always find all the active codes, bookmark this page. Those who prefer going through official sources on their own can join the Holy War X [IN-DEV] Discord server, subscribe to the Alphirex YouTube channel (@Alphirex), or join the Holy War X Roblox group.

Why are my Holy War 3 codes not working?

Wrong spelling might be the reason why you can’t redeem Holy War 3 codes. To make sure there are no typos, copy the codes from this article and paste them into the game. Don’t forget—codes for Roblox games usually expire after a while, so redeem them quickly. Should you come across an invalid code in this article, let us know, and we will investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in Holy War 3

If you’ve redeemed Holy Wars 3 codes, you can get more rewards by completing quests. Also, join the above-linked Roblox group to receive a free sword. Finally, you can join the official Discord (also linked above) to participate in giveaways.

What is Holy War 3?

Holy War 3 is a Seven-Deadly-Sins-inspired Roblox RPG. Your first step is to customize your character by rolling for a race and magical skill. Once you’re happy with your hero, you can start the game and explore the beautiful world while completing quests and fighting your opponents. Level up your character and get the best weapons to become the strongest fighter on the server.

If you’re interested in similar Roblox games, read our guide with Grimoires Era codes to get more freebies. And to get free goodies in other popular titles, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more