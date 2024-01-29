Grimoires Era codes (January 2024)

Use these Grimoires Era codes to become the most powerful fighter!

Grimoires Era promo image
Image via Game Funzy

If you enjoy fighting Roblox games and you’re a fan of Black Clover, Grimoires Era is for you! I loved improving stats by smashing enemies left and right, but I struggled to roll my favorite Aura and Race. Luckily, I knew how to obtain additional spins!

Redeeming Grimoires Era codes made my progress much smoother since I got a bunch of free Aura and Race Spins and even obtained other valuable freebies, such as Luck Boosts and Reset Stats. If you think these freebies would help you defeat even the most challenging bosses, redeem the codes while they’re still active. And for more anime-fighting Roblox fun, head over to our Grand Kaizen codes article to get helpful goodies!

All Grimoires Era codes list

Grimoires Era codes (Working)

  • 10KDISCORD—Redeem for Double Luck for 10 minutes
  • 300KVISITS—Redeem for 10 Aura Spins
  • MEDTW—Redeem for 5 Aura Spins
  • 200KVISITS—Redeem for 5 Aura Spins
  • GUIZERAYT—Redeem for 1 Aura Spin
  • GGGAMES—Redeem for 5 Aura Spins
  • 4KPLAYERS—Redeem for 1 Aura Spin
  • RESETSTATS2—Redeem for 1 Reset Stat

Grimoires Era codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Grimoires Era

Redeem Grimoires Era codes by following the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Grimoires Era
Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Grimoires Era on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the question mark button.
  4. Input your codes into the text box.
  5. Click the Code button to get your free reward.

How to get more Grimoires Era codes

The game developer announces new Grimoires Era codes on the official Game Funzy Discord server, so join if you’d like to look for codes on your own. If you prefer an easier solution, save our article and check out our Working list occasionally to see if we’ve found the latest codes.

Why are my Grimoires Era codes not working?

Grimoires Era codes don’t stay redeemable forever, so do your best to redeem each code as soon as we add it to our list. Before clicking the Code button, double-check your spelling. Codes must be entered as they appear, or you won’t get the goodies. We advise you to copy and paste the codes you want to redeem to avoid typos.

Other ways to get free rewards in Grimoires Era

If Grimoires Era codes weren’t enough, you don’t have to worry. You can earn more freebies by joining the Game Funzy Roblox group to gain access to daily rewards. Additionally, you can go to the AFK mode and earn an additional two spins every 10 minutes.

What is Grimoires Era?

Grimoires Era is a fighting Roblox experience inspired by the popular anime series Black Clover. Explore the game’s vast anime-inspired world, try to roll the strongest Race and Aura, gain new abilities, and become the best fighter in the game. Do your best to improve your stats so you’re powerful enough to face the deadliest bosses!

