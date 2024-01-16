Grand Kaizen codes (January 2024)

Get your hands on Grand Kaizen codes to unlock free re-rolls and build the best Jujutsu Sorcerer or High-Grade Curse!

I’ve always wanted to be a formidable Jujutsu Sorcerer, and now that’s a possibility in Grand Kaizen! I became powerful, stopping curses from wreaking havoc, but trying different builds and techniques by using spins and re-rolls was the most fun part of my experience!

If you want more opportunities to change builds and try different techniques for yourself, use Grand Kaizen codes. By redeeming them, you’ll unlock numerous free spins and re-rolls that will give you more freedom in how you approach this title. If you want to play a Roblox game with a similar setting, check out our Kaizen codes article and redeem codes for clan spins and other rewards!

All Grand Kaizen codes list

Active Grand Kaizen codes

30k Likes!—Redeem for 15 Rolls (New)

Expired Grand Kaizen codes

How to redeem codes in Grand Kaizen

To redeem Grand Kaizen codes, follow the instructions below:

Click Redeem to claim your prize | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Grand Kaizen in Roblox. Press M to open the menu. Click on the cogwheel icon to open the settings. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem and claim your prize!

How can you get more Grand Kaizen codes?

Social media is where the developers share new Grand Kaizen codes. You can join the Grand Kaizen Discord server and subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel (@grandkaisen) to stay informed about upcoming releases. Alternatively, you can bookmark this article as well. We look for new codes for this game every day and update our lists as soon as new freebies become available.

Why are my Grand Kaizen codes not working?

If the rewards are still not in your inventory after entering Grand Kaizen codes, here are the two main points you should keep in mind:

Make sure that your spelling doesn’t contain any errors! To do this the easy way, copy and paste codes directly into the text box in the game.

When codes expire, they’re gone for good. The developers rarely state their duration dates, so it’s no surprise that an expired code can sometimes stay too long on our active list. Let us know if that happens, and we will quickly update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Grand Kaizen

Apart from the code redemption system, there are no other ways to get free rewards in Grand Kaizen. Try to follow the official social media accounts, as creators might organize giveaways and special events to grant players opportunities to win free goodies!

What is Grand Kaizen?

Grand Kaizen is a Roblox game inspired by the beloved anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. You can either become the greatest Jujutsu Sorcerer and protect the world or become a High-Grade Curse and destroy it. Whatever choice you make, you’ll need to try to gain immense powers, rendering your opponents helpless as you level up. However, be careful—your opponents will become stronger, just like you.

If you need more codes for your other favorite games, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section to grab other useful freebies in the most popular experiences on this platform!