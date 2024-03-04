Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes (March 2024)

If you’re up for adrenaline-fueled combat with cool moves and combos, your next favorite title could be Anime Unlimited (AUR). From fast-paced PvP fights to quests that require a mix of battling and strategy, this title has everything that one anime fan could ask for.

Since this is one of the most challenging Roblox games in its genre, you should grab all the available Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes and redeem them for freebies like Gems, Cash, and cosmetics.

All Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes list

Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes (Working)

RERELEASE! —Redeem for 25k Cash and 25 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 25k Cash and 25 Gems THANKYOU! —Redeem for 10k Cash and 10 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 10k Cash and 10 Gems SORRY4GRIND—Redeem for 25k Cash (New)

Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Anime Unlimited (AUR)

Redeeming Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes is a short process. Follow our detailed instructions to get your rewards in seconds:

Look for the CODES character in the main lobby to grab rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Unlimited (AUR) on Roblox. Search for the character in the main lobby with the word CODES above their head. Approach the NPC and press E on your keyboard to open the redemption box. Insert a code from the list above (or copy and paste it) into the Enter code here pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes

For the latest Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally because we track down all the active codes and put them here for easy access.

However, for more info about the game, including useful tips and tricks, you can visit the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why are my Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes not working?

Always check your spelling when entering Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes because they’re usually case-sensitive, and typos are common. To avoid such issues, try copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Also, codes can expire quite fast, so make sure to use them as soon as you see the latest drops. If you run into an inactive code on the list of working ones, let us know, and we will move it to the proper list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Unlimited (AUR)

Aside from redeeming Anime Unlimited (AUR) codes for free rewards, you can visit the Daily Quest NPC in the main lobby and complete tasks to get extra Gems. Whenever you want to rest from fighting but keep collecting resources, visit the AFK area. For other freebies, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above). They tend to organize giveaways and special events.

What is Anime Unlimited (AUR)?

Anime Unlimited (AUR) is a Roblox PvP game that combines fighting and strategy. You can play as one of many legendary anime heroes and upgrade it by trying various gameplay modes, including training, ranked matches, and daily quests. Remember to use all the available codes for freebies that will help you improve your favorite fighter in this fast-paced experience.

