Anime Showdown codes (December 2023)

I love Naruto, so it’s no surprise that he was my first choice in Anime Showdown. I entered the arena with delight as my avatar used Rasengan to obliterate my opponent. With constant training and completing tasks, I became great at this PvP experience in no time!

Why not have extra fun and redeem Anime Showdown codes for free currency and other goodies? Now, my Naruto has a fabulous flame coat that can change colors! Redeem these codes quickly and get free cash to exchange for funny emotes or new skins! If you enjoy anime-themed PvP games, check out our Jujutsu Chronicles codes article to claim more valuable freebies!

All Anime Showdown codes list

Active Anime Showdown codes

MERRYCHRISTMAS —Redeem for 5,000 Coins and 500 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 5,000 Coins and 500 Gems ROBLOXSERVERSAREAWESOME —Redeem for 1,000 Coins

—Redeem for 1,000 Coins 20K! —Redeem for 3,000 Coins and 110 Gems

—Redeem for 3,000 Coins and 110 Gems 4MILVISITS —Redeem for 650 Coins and 28 Gems

—Redeem for 650 Coins and 28 Gems 6MILVISITS—Redeem for 2,650 Coins and 33 Gems

Expired Anime Showdown codes

How to redeem codes in Anime Showdown

Follow the guide below to redeem Anime Showdown codes with ease:

Press Enter to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Showdown in Roblox. Open the chat box by hitting the / key on your keyboard. Type !redeem followed by a space. Type in the code you want to redeem. Press Enter and get your rewards.

How can you get more Anime Showdown codes?

Developers release new Anime Showdown codes on their official socials. Look through the Anime Showdown Discord server and YouTube channel (@melonrevenue5622) for the latest freebies.

However, you’ll have to toggle between multiple sites and go through numerous unrelated messages if you embark on this journey by yourself. Avoid wasting time by bookmarking our article—a singular page that contains all the necessary info. We constantly update our lists, so hop in from time to time to check for changes.

Why are my Anime Showdown codes not working?

Considering the official method for redeeming codes in Anime Showdown, it’s easy to make a mistake. Whether you forget to hit space or add !redeem, a code will become invalid if you don’t enter it correctly. Double-check every detail, and make it easier for yourself by copying/pasting the code directly from our list.

Correctly inputting codes won’t always solve the issues. Developers hardly ever state their codes’ expiration dates, making it difficult for us to know when they’ll stop working. If you cannot claim the prize while using one of the codes from our list, let us know, and we will investigate whether the code is still active.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Showdown

A fun way to get free rewards in Anime Showdown is to fulfill Daily Quests. By completing them, you will earn coins and various other goodies! Enter the AFK zone to get passive EXP, Coins, and Gems. You can also keep tabs on the developer’s social media sites (listed above) for announcements regarding events and giveaways.

What is Anime Showdown?

Anime Showdown is a fighting Roblox game featuring famous anime characters that show off their powers and abilities in fast-paced PvP battles. Upgrade starter character skins or focus on obtaining more heroes. Complete daily quests, and continue to fight other players to level up your hero and become the most powerful fighter on the server.

