World Series of Warzone trophy revealed to be a prop, wasn’t given to winner

Controversy has arisen in the competitive Warzone world today after it was revealed that Activision Blizzard’s super cool World Series of Warzone trophy that featured a skull wasn’t actually given out to the victor.

Instead, according to WSOW champion DiazBiffle, the Complexity Gaming content creator who won the event, an engraved gold armor plate is going to be sent to the winning team instead. The trophy originally displayed throughout broadcasts was just a prop.

So the trophy that we thought we were playing for in WSOW was a PROP the entire time.. extremely disappointing as a player pic.twitter.com/I2bLMGNehR — DiazBiffle (@DiazBiffle) September 30, 2023

While there’s certainly no guarantee that any trophy on the stage is actually going to be given out, a reward that looks as detailed as this is certainly desirable for any player. Beyond that, an armor plate is a massive downgrade in look from the crowned skull that was on the stage.

Biffle and his team won the event and took home a cool $100,000 USD from the total prize pool as a result. Saying that the team “won” the event might be an understatement—they completely and totally dominated the competition. With 218.2 total points, Biffle’s team routed the opposition: the closest team to them scored 143.4. The event, which was held in London, U.K., is the second World Series of Warzone event in history.

Warzone was released as a complimentary game to the core Call of Duty action but has quickly evolved into one of the most popular games in the world. The fast-paced CoD style takes extreme precedence here, and the ability to revive teammates multiple times in one match makes aggression and great aim a bigger benefit than smart positioning and defensive play as you’d see in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

With CoD topping console “most played” lists year after year, and many players viewing it as a great secondary option to their main games, it’s clear that Warzone isn’t going anywhere. Even though CoD players aren’t thrilled with the newest iteration of the title, Warzone has enough sway over the average player to be a force for years to come.

Just don’t expect a nice trophy when you win, I guess.

