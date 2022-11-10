The gaming world has had an intense month. Modern Warfare 2, God of War: Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and now downloading Warzone 2 will clog up your remaining bandwidth.

Call of Duty’s attempt at a battle royale to take on games like Fortnite and Apex Legends was a successful endeavor for Activision. It saw a massive population of eager players testing out Verdansk, sniping across the map, and drop-shotting people all over the place.

The new Warzone 2 looks to build upon the incredibly solid foundation that the previous title laid before it. The original Warzone was accessible on a variety of platforms. The newest installment is looking to take on all areas of the gaming world.

Will Warzone 2 be available on Steam?

Image via Activision

Warzone 2.0 will be available for players to drop in on Nov. 16 and accessible on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Battle.net.

Steam is a hub for all massive PC games, and Activision developers would be missing a large portion of the gaming market by not spreading their reach over to the platform.

There is a chance Warzone 2.0 could be making its way onto Steam as the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on the platform. However, Warzone was not.

Currently, there is no Steam page for the game, potentially hinting it’s not going to be in your Steam Library any time soon. Fans can keep their fingers crossed, with any luck it’ll be on your Steam Deck soon.

Unfortunately, that’s all the info we have for now. With the release around the corner, there’ll be answers in due time, you’ll just have to play the waiting game first.