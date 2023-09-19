Call of Duty: Will there be a Warzone 3?

But Warzone 2 only just got here...sort of.

With Modern Warfare 3’s release on the horizon, rumors have spread regarding the status of Warzone 3. But is Activision actually making another sequel to Warzone, and if so, are they going to introduce it at the same time as MW3?

Warzone 2 has been available to play since October 2022. However, with the CoD franchise’s notorious yearly release schedule, it makes perfect sense to expect a new battle royale experience with the sequel in November.

In saying that, Warzone hasn’t followed Activision’s usual pattern so far. The first Warzone installment arrived in 2020, as various other battle royale titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends began to make ground in the gaming scene.

Will there be a Warzone 3?

Yes, there will likely be a Warzone 3 in the future. However, Activision hasn’t explicitly stated whether they’re in the process of making it currently. We might just have to wait a while until the almighty Activision overlords tell us it’s coming.

But, it’s highly unlikely we’ll receive Warzone 3 alongside MW3. There have been rumors flying around MW3’s release for months, and for leaks to only escape surrounding one title and not the other is telling.

This means we’ll just have to make do with what we’ve got in the form of Warzone 2 and DMZ. However, there’s always the chance developers stick to a two-year release gap for Warzone. If you’re a Warzone fan, don’t lose home!

Are we getting Warzone 3 and MW3 together?

Are they both arriving at the same time? Image via Activision

Players have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for Activision to reveal the dual release of Warzone 3 and MW3.

The second iteration of Warzone arrived mere weeks after Modern Warfare 2’s release in Sept. 2022. This has sent fans into a headspin as they gear up for a side-by-side unveiling of MW3 and Warzone 3.

Plus the CoD franchise has a reputation for a yearly release. They haven’t missed a single year since 2005 when the very first Call of Duty hit the scene.

While they are still sticking to this release schedule, this doesn’t mean both games are being released at the same time. We’ll keep you updated in case any sudden announcements or leaks are released about Warzone 3 here.

