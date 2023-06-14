Why is ranked play down in MW2 and Warzone season 4?

Season four of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has begun.

Players everywhere are already unlocking and ranking up the ISO 45 and Tempus Razorback. But for the sweatiest Call of Duty players among us, there’s one thing glaringly missing at season four’s launch. Ranked play is not enabled just yet, so players looking to rank up and climb the ladder are currently unable to do so.

⏱ Playlist Downtime: Both Ranked Play modes will be offline on Wednesday from 12 AM PT until later when Season 04 officially starts. Players will be unable to matchmake in Ranked Play modes, and the playlist buttons will be temporarily disabled during this time. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 12, 2023

Each season in MW2, ranked play will get a bit of a soft reset and allow players to climb again. Players will be able to rank up once more since their ranks will be set back a little bit to encourage grinding again.

According to Treyarch, “Bronze through Crimson players start in Tier I of the Skill Division below where they finished season two” and “Iridescent and Top 250 players will start in Diamond I.” Because of this reset, ranked play has some downtime.

When will ranked play be back in MW2 season four?

Ranked play is down at the start of season four simply because it hasn’t been enabled yet. Shortly after the season went live, Treyarch revealed that the launch to season three of ranked play was temporarily delayed due to “an issue with the season two-three transition.”

There’s been no specific reason given for why ranked play wasn’t ready to go at the start of the new season, which went live at around 11am CT on June 14. But it appears it may not be live for a while now.

Something similar happened in season three. At the start of the season, it took a few hours before ranked play went live. This is likely a similar situation for the start of season four.

Patch Notes for Season 04 are now live! To quickly jump to the MWII and WZ Ranked Play sections, use the links below!



MWII Ranked Playhttps://t.co/bz71vvCvLY



WZ Ranked Playhttps://t.co/gJTjFuu3TL https://t.co/Ulh3sF9kUo — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 14, 2023

Odds are that ranked play will be live soon, so players only need to be a bit patient before they begin the grind to Iridescent once more. But for now, CoD players will have to delve into another mode while ranked play is worked on.

Stay tuned to Treyarch’s Twitter for more information about ranked play in the new season.

