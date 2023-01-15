Where to use the Retro Runway Fridge key in DMZ

In Warzone‘s DMZ mode, players will come across several locked areas at the beginning of a match. These locked areas, buildings, caches, and toolboxes can be opened with corresponding keys. The Retro Runway Fridge is one of the locked caches in the DMZ, and players must have its respective key to unlock and get its loot. Remember, players can store up to 20 keys in their key inventory which can be used to unlock buildings in different matches.

To acquire keys in DMZ, players can complete HVT contracts, eliminate commanders, complete various faction missions, or purchase them from buy stations. Keys can also be dropped by AI forces and found inside different loot caches, supply drops, and duffle bags. After acquiring the Retro Runway Fridge, players need to equip it to their backpacks from the key inventory. Once that’s done, start the matchmaking process.

Here’s where to find the Retro Runway Fridge in DMZ.

Call of Duty DMZ Retro Runway Fridge Location

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Retro Runway Fridge is a locked white-colored fridge located at the Al Malik Airport POI. It is situated at grid coordinates H6, on the broken bridge southeast of the airport. Players can check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. In DMZ, players spawn at different locations randomly across the Al Mazrah map. After spawning, players need to check their tactical map and locate the Retro Runway Fridge.

Visit the spot shown above, and use the key to unlock the Retro Runway Fridge. Players will find some cash and other items inside the loot cache fridge (we found another key and a three-plate armor vest after unlocking it). Since the Retro Runway Fridge key has three uses, players can return to this spot in the following matches to unlock and claim items from the loot cache. However, this will only work if players still have the key in their backpacks.

The Al Malik Airport is one of the toughest spots to survive in DMZ for several reasons. This area features a few spawn points for enemy operators, and the airport is crammed with AI combatants. Most of the AI forces here wear body armor and carry weapons that have multiple attachments. There is also a denied area at the eastern half of the airport which has high-tier loot, but it’s heavily guarded by AI combatants.

There is also a high chance of a Stronghold and UAV Tower spawning at the Al Malik Airport POI. Naturally, this makes the area a prime spot for hunting enemy operators. Ideally, the team which controls the UAV Tower has the best chance of surviving at this location. In case there is no tower, we recommend players purchase UAVs from the buy station and use it while fighting at this location.