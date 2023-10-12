One of the mementos in Vonddel is the Small Doll, an incredibly rare item to find in Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ. But the search for these child’s things is crucial to gaining an extra slot in your armor as you deploy into the danger zone.

This is where to find Small Dolls in DMZ.

What are Small Dolls used for in DMZ?

Small Dolls act as a key component to the starting armor passive upgrade, which sees DMZ players search out and exfil with five heart lockets, five vials of insulin, five small dolls, five lucky cat statues, and five dog bank statues.

To unlock this mission, players must first reach tier five of the Shadow Company Faction and complete the two dead drop missions for the upgrade.

The Small Doll randomly generates every time you load in. This means you cannot guarantee you will find one in a single match. If one is found, be sure to exfil with it so it counts towards the mission. You can opt for a personal exfil (costs $35,000 in Vondel and $50,000 in Al Mazrah) so you’re not waiting around for the 25-minute matches to end.

Alternatively, spend the time searching for the other objective items too.

Small Doll Location Guide

You can find Small Dolls inside lockers, jacket pockets, and hidden caches. Dolls can also be found standing in place after killing bots in Ashika Island or inside ammo depots in Al Mazrah.

Be sure to check the main POIs (points of interest): fire department (Vondel, requires key), ammo depot (Al Mazrah), and rohan oil (Al Mazrah). At each of these POIs, keep an eye out for lockers and jackets. Small Dolls can also be found at the Oasis and inside residential zones of Al Mazrah. Be sure to look for caches buried in the sand or inside lockers and coats in residential areas and any ammo depot. Finally, on Ashika Island, focus your attention on killing bots inside medium-threat areas or strongholds.

The Small Doll item in question has a standing stuffed toy silhouette as its in-game icon. On rare occasions, the Small Doll can spawn on the floor or as dropped loot from a high-tier enemy. In these instances, opting to infiltrate a stronghold is a viable option.

Alternatively, searching for ammo depots on Al Mazrah can also hold Small Dolls inside. All you need to do is check the map for the three bullet icons to pinpoint the closest depot to you.

Tips to complete the third starting armor passive mission

It is best to utilize vehicles for a fast getaway and use weapons such as SMGs or shotguns in order to deal with any DMZ enemies that attempt to ambush you. Make sure you also to scout the area before your search.

The main area where Operators may be in full force is the Vondel fire department. This can sometimes appear as a stronghold, meaning you will need a keycard to get inside. Whilst this increases your chances of getting a Doll as they can fall off dead enemies, this route is far more demanding than others.

It is imperative you craft a Secure Backpack (the recipe requires two Electric Drills, two Gas Cans, and one Gold Skull). This can be used to safely exfil with the Small Doll and other items needed for the third stage of starting armor upgrade.

Finding objective items in DMZ can be tricky and many require pesky keys. Feel free to look at our DMZ key location guide to get into all of those hard-to-reach places.

