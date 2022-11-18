Shipment is one of the most iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise.

Originally released in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Shipment has since been remastered and added to multiple iterations of the series. It’s well-known for its incredibly small size, which allows players to go for massive kill totals in public multiplayer matches. And it’s making another appearance in the latest CoD title, Modern Warfare 2. A great map for running, gunning, and constant action, players are eager for the map to enter the newest game in the series.

Here is when MW2 gamers can expect to start running and gunning on Shipment.

When is Shipment being added to MW2?

Image via Activision

Shipment will be introduced to MW2 during a midseason update for season 01, according to an official Call of Duty blog post. No exact release date for Shipment has been provided at this time.

Season 01 of MW2 began on Nov. 16. An end date for season 01 has not been announced yet. Therefore, it’s unclear exactly when the midseason update that’s bringing Shipment to MW2 will take place.

In the past few CoD titles that followed the seasonal model, seasons generally lasted around two to three months. Keeping that in mind for MW2, season 01 could end in January or February. That would mean that a midseason update could take place sometime in December or January. Due to the upcoming holiday season, however, it’s possible that this update might be delayed, making a potential January release date for Shipment seem more reasonable. This is just pure speculation at this time, though.

For now, all Call of Duty gamers know for sure is that Shipment is coming to MW2 at some point. They’ll have to remain patient and wait for more news on exactly when it’ll become available, however.