What’s likely to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s shortest season will still get the “Reloaded” treatment for its mid-season update.

Just like all seasons before it, season five of MW2 will have a “Reloaded” update sometime toward the middle of the season, adding new content like maps, weapons, and modes to refresh the player base before a new season begins.

Here’s everything we know about Season Five Reloaded so far.

When is MW2 and Warzone Season Five Reloaded?

There’s no official release date for Season Five Reloaded just yet. But since Season Five is due to end near the end of September, the midseason update should come out either near the end of August or the beginning of September.

Possible launch dates for Season Five Reloaded are Aug. 30 or Sept. 6.

What’s new in Season Five Reloaded of MW2 and Warzone?

An update to close out the summer. Image via Activision

New content is the name of the game, and there’s a good amount of stuff to look forward to playing in Season Five Reloaded.

New weapons

The M13C is a reward for the MW3 reveal event “Shadow Siege” on Aug. 17, but even more weapons are coming in the midseason update.

Related: How to play the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event in Warzone

The midseason update will include a new SMG with an integrated suppressor, a new sidearm, and a pickaxe melee weapon.

New Core map: DRC – Zone 1

DMZ comes to MW2. Image via Activision

A new six-vs-six “small-sized” map for MW2 multiplayer is due to arrive, and it’s a part of DMZ’s Building 21.

“This map is located around the Visitor Center in the shadow of Building 21,” Activision said. “Many of the technological triumphs that the DRC have gifted the world are on display here. Players are also allowed behind the curtain to view some of the inner workings of the facility, from Research and Development to the shipping and receiving areas, to a few of the laboratories.”

New Gunfight variants

The two-vs-two mode is getting three different variations throughout the season. Here’s what Activision had to say about them.

Gunfight Snipers

“Tool up with your favorite sniper or marksman rifle, and leave the Secondary, Tacticals, and Lethals at home,” Activision said.

Have you been enjoying Strike? Image via Activision

Armored Gunfight

“Need more protection during your 2v2 skirmishes?” asked Activision. “Then welcome to Armored Gunfight, a variation on the fan-favorite mode, featuring standard Gunfight rules with one distinct difference; armor is enabled! Each squadmate comes to the fight with 150 HP of Armor, 100 Health, and no replacement plates or health regeneration. All other Gunfight rules apply (win conditions, overtime, capturing the overtime flag), but your takedown tactics should be adjusted accordingly.”

4v4 Faceoff

“For those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back,” Activision said. “Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the MW2 Gunfight maps. However, in Season 05 the action is even more frenzied, as the player count is upped by one Operator per team: This is 4v4 Faceoff. Fans of Shipment 24/7 take note.”

New challenges

New challenges related to camos and vehicle skins are coming in season five.

Related: CoD confirms purchases and unlocks will carry over from MW2 to MW3—but with a catch

“Players of both MW2 and Warzone should expect further unlock challenges as Season 05 continues, not least a series of tasks related to expertise with vehicles, as well as an in-depth Camo Challenge with suitably impressive rewards,” Activision said.

Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage

Calling all Barbz. Image via Activision

Following up with the Doggfather near season five’s launch, operator bundles for Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are also a part of the update. 21 Savage is promised for “mid-season,” which likely means he’ll be in the update, and Nicki Minaj may come out even before then.

New Warzone modes: Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale

Resurgence fans needed. Image via Activision

The new Armored vehicle that came with season five will be the focal point of Armored Royale, a popular mode from the original Warzone game making its first appearance in the new title.

Related: This slept-on LMG could become the new Warzone meta choice following season 5 buff

“The MRAP’s return means one thing: Armored Royale is coming back,” Activision said. “Reinforce your squad in this Battle Royale with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks.”

Fort Resurgence is the respawn-based mode on Al Bagra Fortress, a slice of the larger overall Al Mazrah map. The new map will enter the Resurgence map rotation during season five.

About the author