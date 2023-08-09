This slept-on LMG could become the new Warzone meta choice following season 5 buff

Don't be surprised to see more of this gun.

The weapon meta in games like Call of Duty: Warzone is always shifting.

With each update that buffs or nerfs certain guns or attachments, weapons rise and fall in their play rate. One weapon that hasn’t been used too much in the overall meta is the RAAL MG, a hulking LMG that trades high firepower for incredibly slow mobility and handling.

After a buff in the season five update, the RAAL MG got an increase to its headshot multiplier, meaning it’s stronger than before. And with its high recoil, your chance of hitting a random headshot while the gun kicks in your hands is higher than ever.

According to WZRanked, the RAAL is one of the least-used LMG’s in Warzone of late. It’s lagging behind the RPK, HCR 56, and RAPP H. But one stats-obsessed CoD YouTuber says that it could be the next big thing.

Here’s the loadout that WhosImmortal says he loves using in season five of Warzone.

Best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone season 5

This is the one to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

In season five, WhosImmortal thinks the RAAL MG is going to make a comeback in the meta, surpassing one or several other LMGs that are currently popular in the game.

“It got buffed, they buffed the headshot multiplier for some reason, so now this thing fries even more,” said WhosImmortal in one of their new videos about the season five loadout meta. “You just gotta land your shots, and that’s tough because there is a lot of recoil here. So, this setup helps out a lot with that.”

WhosImmortal says this is the loadout to go with, with specific reasons given for each attachment, namely to help out the gun’s recoil and stability so you can hit the shots that you need.

The STIP-40 Grip is “straight up for better control, that will make it easier to use,” according to the YouTuber with nearly one million subscribers. “Dune underbarrel is so clutch,” he continued. “Stability and steadiness in one singular attachment is huge, this is gonna help out a ton in making the weapon easier to use.”

The Nilsound 90 muzzle and EXF Rhino Barrel, meanwhile, both add bullet velocity, which is a key stat on any Warzone weapon that you will be firing at long range.

