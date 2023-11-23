When does the MW3 season 6 battle pass end?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released right in the middle of MW2’s season six battle pass. As a result, that battle pass carried over to MW3, and it’s finally coming to an end.

MW3 players would level up the MW2 battle pass until season one launches. While the transition was seamless, many players were looking forward to new battle pass content right out of the gate. With MW3’s first season approaching, the season six battle pass has numbered days.

The season six battle pass has been ongoing since Sept. 27, and it’s been one of the longest-running battle passes of the MW2 era.

Season 6 MW3 battle pass end date

The season six battle pass in MW3 will end on Wednesday, Dec. 6. This date also corresponds to the Modern Warfare 3 season one release date, which is also Dec. 6.

When MW3’s season one begins, game modes like Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies will receive new content ranging from maps guns that will also be combined with various bug fixes. Due to the update’s release date, a holiday event might also be in the cards for CoD fans.

For the time being, MW3 players will have until Dec. 6 to unlock all the rewards of the season six battle pass that transitioned over from MW2. Once this battle pass rotates out of MW3, it’ll open the way for new content releases featuring cosmetics and gameplay elements.

CoD developers spent November teasing the new update. With three new 6v6 maps on the horizon, MW3’s new season will also see the return of a beloved game mode, Gunfight. Warzone’s new map will also come out, which was revealed to be Urzikstan.

While waiting, you may also use some of the fastest ways to rank up guns so your arsenal can be ready for MW3’s first season.