Modern Warfare 3 will launch in the middle of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2‘s season six, but its first season will kick off a couple of weeks after the game’s full launch. Players will have to wait before seeing what’s new—but the wait won’t be too long.

While details surrounding the first season are still somewhat under wraps, the official Call of Duty profile has teased a bit of what’s on the docket for MW3 season one. Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies will all have a few tricks up their sleeves, with new guns seemingly coming into the gunsmith. Plus, with season one starting in December, the developers are also bringing a holiday event that’s bound to tide over the new year.

Here’s when the new season one goodies are launching in the latest iteration of CoD, and when you can expect a new battle pass (Who knows? Maybe we’ll get Cyber Ghost as a Blackcell skin this time around).

MW3 season one start date

MW3‘s first season is set to begin on Dec. 6, and it’s kicking off with a litany of changes across its multiple modes. Regardless of how you choose to spend your time in CoD, there’s bound to be something you haven’t seen before (or at least haven’t seen a remastered version of it).

Those who dive into multiplayer can expect “three all-new six-vs-six core maps,” with other modes such as Gunfight returning. Warzone gets the Urzikstan map, and MWZ will see more to its ongoing story. Since Zombies seemingly takes so much DNA from DMZ, fans of the extraction-based mode may have an idea of what’s in stock once Dec. 6 hits.

#MW3 launch tomorrow is only the beginning. Season 1 is around the corner, and will be packed with even more 👇



🗺 3 All-New 6v6 Core MP Maps and more

🤝 Gunfight, All or Nothing, and more MP Modes

🔫 More story and secrets to discover in #ModernWarfareZombies

🏆 All-New… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2023

Following the horrifying Haunting in October, MW3 is also bringing a holiday event that will likely encompass all of its underlying ecosystems, with “modes and more” potentially on the line, according to official communications.

If you haven’t completed the season six battle pass, the three-week wait is the perfect window to get the remaining levels. The current battle pass will remain active until season one begins, and players can continue to earn progress for it in MW3. For instance, if you were mainly a DMZ fan (there are more of us out here), you can play MWZ and continue progressing toward the Spawn skin until Dec. 6.

We’ve seen some questions about the Season 06 Battle Pass and wanted to provide some additional details 👇



💥 The Call of Duty S06 Battle Pass will remain active until Season 01 begins later this year

📈 When #MW3 launches on November 10, #MW3 Players will earn Battle Pass XP in… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 29, 2023

To round out MW3‘s already colossal selection of weapons (with a huge share of them coming from its older sibling), “free functional weapons” will also launch throughout the season, according to an official blog post.

There’s bound to be plenty in stock for CoD in season one. Whether you’re at the end of a crosshair or helping a teammate fend off zombies, MW3‘s first season seems like it will bring new ways to enjoy the new game.