MW3 players will level up current MW2 battle pass until season one launches ‘later this year’ 

There’s been some confusion about seasonal content rolling over between Call of Duty titles, namely the current active game in Modern Warfare 2 and the new game, Modern Warfare 3, launching on Nov. 10.

When logging on to play MW2’s season six this week, players noticed a hefty countdown timer for the end of the final seasonal content drop in 2022’s game. The countdown now teases next week’s MW3 beta.

But Activision clarified season six’s length today in posts on social media, confirming that it will run until MW3’s season one “later this year,” likely at the beginning of December if past games are anything to go by.

The company also said that when playing MW3 during its first few weeks after launch, all XP earned in the game will count toward the season six battle pass in MW2. This is good news for players hoping to rank up their pass and earn season six’s tier 100 skin for Spawn.

Activision said to “stay tuned for more intel on Season One in the coming months,” likely meaning that comms on the seasonal content will go dark in the weeks following MW3’s release to allow players to focus on the grind of MW3 multiplayer and Zombies, while waiting for season one content that will include a new Warzone map.

But while they do, they can rank up MW2’s battle pass in the meantime, and unlock several rewards that will move forward into MW3. And that’s a net positive for everyone.

Season six of MW2 is pretty chock full of cool content, including several operator skins themed around Spawn and his foes, three new weapons, and The Haunting seasonal event, which will launch in a few weeks on Oct. 17.

MW3 launches on Nov. 10, and season one of MW3 will most likely begin around a month later, potentially on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

