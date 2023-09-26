The sun is setting on the year of Modern Warfare 2 as the main Call of Duty game, but not without some parting gifts.

The darkness spreads in season six of MW2, The Haunting, including some spooky-themed events and maps, operators, and more. But there are also a few new guns coming to the game, including one final SMG for MW2’s arsenal—and it will be useable moving forward in Modern Warfare 3.

“Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG,” Activision said of the new SMG.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the new ISO 9mm SMG in MW2 and Warzone.

How to unlock the ISO 9mm in MW2 and Warzone

Get up close and personal. Image via Activision

The ISO 9mm, joining its brethren in the ISO Hemlock and ISO 45, is a part of the season six battle pass. Once its sector is fully unlocked, meaning all other rewards have been earned, the ISO 9mm can then be purchased as the high-value target (HVT) of its sector.

The sector that the ISO 9mm is located in will be revealed on the launch day of season six. If previous seasons are any indication, though, it will likely take finishing at least four or five other sectors to reach the ISO 9mm’s sector to unlock it.

Related The best ISO Hemlock loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

“Keep the darkness at bay with this spitfire SMG, the latest addition to the ISO platform,” Activision said. “This weapon favors speed over long-range lethality, so do what it takes to get up close and on target fast.

“Throw on a 50-round drum for sustained firepower and pair it with a laser and grip that improve hip-fire accuracy. If you prefer snappy precision, boost its Aim Down Sights speed and equip a dot sight. With a weapon that handles this well, you’ve got options… as long as you keep it close. Operators seeking a rapid-fire SMG to spray down enemies should look no further than the ISO 9mm.”

With Activision’s description of the gun, it certainly sounds like one that players won’t want to use at long range and will instead work best as a run-and-gun option in multiplayer or as a sniper support gun in Warzone.

ISO 9mm unlock challenge in MW2

As of season six, there’s no specific challenge to unlock the ISO 9mm. That will change once the season comes to an end, so check back here for more information on how to unlock the ISO 9mm once the season pass is no longer available.

Related The best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone

Previous unlock challenges for seasonal guns include getting a number of kills with a weapon class, using a certain class to get longshot kills, or headshots with a certain weapon class. The challenge for the ISO 9mm will likely be similar.

About the author