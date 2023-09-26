Yet another bullpup rifle is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in season six, its final season before the CoD world moves on to the upcoming sequel.

“A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm,” Activision said of season six’s newest AR, the TR-76 Geist. “Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.”

It remains to be seen if what is likely the final AR added in MW2 will be one worth using moving forward, but for now, it’s available for all players to unlock for free in season six.

And once unlocked, the weapon can be used forever in MW2, Warzone, and even Modern Warfare 3 when it launches later this year. So here’s how to add the TR-76 Geist to your collection.

How to unlock the TR-76 Geist in MW2 and Warzone

The Geist is the highlight of spooky season six. Image via Activision

The TR-76 Geist is available as part of the season six battle pass. It can be unlocked in one of the sectors of the pass as the high-value target (HVT) of its sector, meaning all other rewards in the sector must first be unlocked to gain access to it.

“The TR-76 Geist packs one hell of a punch, dealing solid damage with a moderate rate of fire,” Activision said. “Its compact design supports manageable recoil, too, making for a rock-solid foundation before accounting for Gunsmith. Cater to its high damage profile by focusing on attachments that improve mobility and handling or equip its custom 10 round semi-auto modification for even higher damage and greater precision. Excel at greater distances with a midrange optic or equip a dot sight and laser for close quarters play.”

The exact sector that the TR-76 is found in will be revealed on day one of season six once the update is live and CoD players can once again hop online and start grinding out XP, so stay tuned for more information.

TR-76 Geist unlock challenge in MW2

Once season six comes to an end, a challenge will be made available for all players to gain access to the gun, regardless of whether or not they played in season six. The challenges are usually simple and can be completed quickly in playlists like Shipment 24/7.

Check back here once season six ends to find out more information about how to complete the challenge to unlock the TR-76 Geist in MW2 and MW3 as well.

