What is the Cursed Skull for in Warzone DMZ? Explained

Warzone DMZ has a vast array of items for you to seek out across the maps. When you stumble across an item like the Cursed Skull, it can be confusing to work out what it’s actually for. If there’s one thing that Call of Duty players want for items, it’s context and reward. Thankfully, we can take you through everything we know about the Cursed Skull in DMZ.

Cursed Skull uses in Warzone DMZ

The skull can be sold for a total of $1000 at Buy Stations (shopping carts on the map) in DMZ. I would suggest selling this if you were running low on cash in a match, since at the time of writing, there is no other use for this particular skull. It is not to be confused with the Golden Skull of Al Bagra Minor which is an entirely different item related to DMZ faction missions.

Related: DMZ key locations: Where to use every key in Warzone DMZ

There may be some unknown use for the Cursed Skull in the future but it is unknown what that could be. A possibility could be that it links back to Shadow Company faction missions in the future so that is worth bearing in mind. For the time being, unless you want to live out your fabulous gothic dreams by keeping the Skull in your backpack, it’s best just to sell it.

Where to Find the Cursed Skull in Warzone DMZ

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cursed Skull has been reportedly found at various locations. The first worthwhile mention is the area up near Taraq Village to search very close to a Koschei Complex entrance in Al Mazrah.

It seems to be a random RNG chance of finding one of the Skulls, as I personally was looking around for it with no luck. Another created a Reddit post on Aug. 10 speaking about their encounter with the skull on Ashika Island instead.

This suggests that the Cursed Skull is not just restricted to one map which, for any searchers, will be excellent to hear. Players can also of course be randomly carrying the Skull around so that could up your chances of finding the skull should you eliminate them and loot their gear.

Related: How to complete the Deal with the Devil mission DMZ

Is the Cursed Skull related to events in DMZ?

It is not known if the Cursed Skull is related to any events such as the Shadow Siege event based on the showcase of Modern Warfare 3. Rumors have already been starting to spread about a zombie mode reveal linking to the skull but those need to be taken with a healthy grain of salt for now.

Related: Warzone players convinced DMZ Cursed Skull hints at MW3 ‘zombies reveal’

For now, you hop back in and start searching for the Cursed Skull Indiana Jones-style throughout Warzone DMZ until more is known.

About the author