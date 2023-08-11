Warzone players convinced DMZ Cursed Skull hints at MW3 ‘zombies reveal’

Zombies have been a constant talking point for Call of Duty fans all over the world since the mode’s first appearance in Call of Duty: World at War. Speculation is now tentatively swirling around discussion boards based on a Cursed Skull item in DMZ and its fan-thought link to an official zombies reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

On Aug. 10 within the DMZ Subreddit, community members were banding together to try and work out what a found Cursed Skull item worth $1,000 was for. It could simply just be an item added by the development team at the start of season five for no major reason, or related to future Shadow Company faction missions—but players think there’s something much deeper to the story.

The Cursed Skull has been found in various places with one player mentioning in the post they discovered it near Taraq Village in Al Mazrah close to a Koschei Complex entrance. It doesn’t appear to be something that is extremely rare in the season, but it sounds as though it does take some hunting around, as plenty of items in DMZ do.

Relating to the Skull’s meaning, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has already had plenty of reporting done on the fact that it may contain some sort of Zombies mode. If the upcoming installment in November does have the mode, then any possible clues and hidden mysteries may likely become ever more apparent. There always tends to be a marketing push on show for any Zombie mode reveals.

Others did take a more humorous approach in the same post with someone creating an elaborate set of steps for what the real true purpose of the Cursed Skull is. Certainly, one thing that Zombies players will be used to is elaborate steps.

Zombies is an ever-beating heart of the Call of Duty franchise for a lot of players who spend most of their time in the mode. Having another title with it will ensure those people (and any new enjoyers) get their fix of monster-slaying action all over again. The last game in the series to have Zombies in it was Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021 so the time for a new version is now, and the Cursed Skull may very well be the first key to a reveal.

