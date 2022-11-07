What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ.

Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.

On Nov. 16, season 01 of MW2 will bring about a battle pass, but also the launch of both Warzone 2 and DMZ. The new mode is shrouded in mystery right now, but that should change very soon.

Here’s what you need to know about the newest mode in Call of Duty.

What is DMZ in MW2?

Image via Activision

Very little of DMZ is official thus far, but previous leaks have described a mode that is very similar to the extraction shooter genre in games like Escape from Tarkov. At launch, it will be played on the Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah.

“The most closely-guarded, leak-proof secret in Call of Duty history can finally be revealed; there is a special “extraction mode” coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” Activision revealed at Call of Duty Next in September. “Known as DMZ, this is a passion project for the teams at Infinity Ward and across the contributing studios, and the main premise is about choosing your own experience within the warzone, working socially if you wish, and collecting gear to keep in your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory and utilize from match to match.”

In games like Tarkov, players select a loadout and enter into an area to try and find more gear and then extract with the loot before being killed. When you die, you lose what you have on you, so it’s a gamble to decide what to take with you and when you want to try to extract. DMZ could be quite similar.

DMZ will feature both PvP and PvE, with large areas of the map being populated by AI enemies. These large groups of AI will likely be defending some pretty sweet loot, so players will be rewarded by risking it all to take them down. Think of the mode as a sandbox of sorts.

DMZ will release on Nov. 16 alongside Warzone 2 and more is expected to be revealed on Nov. 9 in a livestream event. Both of the modes will be free-to-play and won’t require owning MW2 to access them.