Warzone player uses tricky glitch strategy to defeat cheaters

A Redditor divulged crucial tactics on how to defeat cheaters in a Warzone endgame and the results are impressive to say the least. With a stim in hand and the hopes of your teammates on your back, the answer to winning lies in the toxic gas.

Imagine you are in a game of Warzone where you have fought incredibly hard to get to the end of the match. Your teammate has been taken out by an aimbotting heavy chopper, ascending 8000 feet in the air using speed hacks, and all you have are 10+ trusty stims in your hand. That was the case for Redditor zhubaohi. All eyes were on him in the intense battle inside of gas to secure the win.

So how did he win against the team of cheaters? The Redditor demonstrated his gas knowledge by stocking up on stims, self-revive kits, and a handy flare gun to seal the win. This handy trick works within the end game gas and is all about timing. Fighting in the gas is something that many players fear (myself included, as someone who on occasion dies in ring one gas on Apex Legends—don’t judge me). But the stim glitch gives hope to those facing cheaters in the endgame.

In a last-ditch effort, the reinforcement flare is popped to call in a dead teammate who can hover in the sky for a moment longer before the gas inevitably takes their life too. But at this point, the game ends, and the cheaters have been destroyed by the stim glitch.

The key here appears to be the amount of stims that the group was able to replenish via the munitions box. A similar exploit is used in Apex Legends through Lifeline’s fast healing ability with her health drone. Although in that case, the Lifelines are the cheaters, but for Warzone, these players are left with no choice but to run into the gas to avoid the line of sight of the aimbotters.

The stim glitch is all about the timing of when to use your stim to replenish your health. At this point your armor is long gone so getting as far away from the cheaters is crucial to winning. The munitions box replenishes the used stims and what’s left of the fight is essentially a “Mexican healoff”.

The stim is popped as the health bar reduces to a quarter HP (health pool). Any downs are saved by the self-revive kit but this too requires precise timing in the intense standoff between player and cheater. Dot Esports has reached out to Activision for comment.

About the author