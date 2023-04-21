Warzone 2 player wins game after being stuck alone in the Gulag for 15 minutes

Call of Duty’s recent server issues have caused a lot of frustration for players, but one Warzone 2 player may have gotten a once-in-a-lifetime victory out of it.

In a new video posted to the Warzone subreddit, a user named ColtsNetsSharks posted a clip of what is most likely their most unique and interesting battle royale victory yet. For better or worse.

In the clip, the player is seen running around aimlessly in the Gulag. As ColtsNetsSharks described, they were “in the gulag for 15 minutes” before the victory popped up. Whether it’s a bug or a connection-related issue, they claim to have been stuck in there until the game came to an end, leaving them the fortunate victor.

It’s a rare problem, but it’s one that’s happened occasionally and all the way back to the original Warzone game, according to commenters in the Reddit thread.

The video certainly begs the question: how would you react if you were stuck in the Gulag? Would you leave, or take the easy W? For some on the Reddit thread, the answer was easy.

“A win is a win in my book,” one commenter said.

This unfortunate yet funny bug is just the latest in a long line of issues for CoD’s suite of games recently. After experiencing connection and server issues for months, Activision finally acknowledged the problem just yesterday. And that comes just days after a rocky season three release, which has had players and content creators speaking out against the game for its lackluster content and bugs like the one that is preventing wins and losses from being tracked properly.

CoD’s season three began on April 12, and the midseason “reloaded” update likely isn’t due out for at least another few weeks with an estimated arrival time of mid-May.