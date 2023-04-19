Bugs have been squashed, but little else.

A new 1GB update is available now for players to download in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. But sadly, it’s light on content and heavy on bug fixes.

The patch only has a few minor adjustments to the game’s various modes outside of the slew of bug fixes, which aim to rectify some problems that have cropped up since last week’s season three update hit the game on April 12.

📢We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: https://t.co/AviwkZYw2j — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 19, 2023

Quality-of-life updates in the patch include a change that will automatically select the most “valuable” reward in a battle pass sector, an improvement to the buy station interface for controller players, and a new one-minute countdown in a DMZ match before players can use a UAV.

It’s been a tough start to season three in CoD. Infinity Ward revealed that wins and losses are not tracking properly in Warzone 2, new store bundles are being called pay-to-win, and streamers like Dr Disrespect have been speaking out against the new season’s lack of content.

Here’s the full list of the patch notes from today’s update, which is available now.

Global

Stability

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes

Adjustments

Improved usability of controller stick rotation in Weapon Preview by preventing the weapon from sliding back and forth.

When you inspect a sector from the map view of the Battle Pass, the selection will now automatically take you to the most valuable reward in the sector.

Global bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger properly.

Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the “Singularity” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite players popup when you shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue in the Events tab where the price of a reward appeared in red even though you had enough Trophies to redeem it.

Fixed an issue where some rewards in the level progression screen didn’t have descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the player could be kicked to the Main Menu after scrolling through the most recent players section of the Social screen.

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t see rain on Pelayo’s Lighthouse after infilling on Kortac Team.

Fixed an issue where the base TAQ-56 would display when previewing non-Blueprint Rewards for Ranked Play.

Warzone 2

Battle Royale adjustments

Improved Buy Station interface for players using a controller to now start on Gear Selection.

Fixed an issue causing rewards for the “Hold The Line” mission to not be rewarded to players after completion.

Battle Royale bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing players to have spawn protection incorrectly applied after a Gulag match.

Fixed an issue causing players to spawn in a Battle Royale lobby with a Default Loadout instead of their favorited Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing players to crash when attempting to open the AAR.

DMZ adjustments

Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before player can use UAV Killstreak.

Added a message in DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots explaining that the last Operator cannot be dismissed.

DMZ bug fixes