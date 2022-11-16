Submachine gun players ready to add to their arsenal in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 thanks to the new battle pass in season 01 have reason to be excited.

One of the new weapons added to the Call of Duty universe in MW2’s first content season is the BAS-P, an SMG that has “an aggressive fire rate and modular frame” that makes the gun “perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun.”

Unlocking items in the new battle pass can be confusing at first, but it’s actually quite nice because it gives players the freedom to go after the items they want first and not have to worry about anything else to begin their grind.

Here’s how to navigate the new battle pass and unlock CoD’s latest SMG.

How to unlock the BAS-P in MW2 and Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

MW2 has a new battle pass system in which all rewards are tied to regions on a map like in the image above. To unlock rewards, players must use tokens to open every reward in each region before moving on to the next one. There are four base rewards and one “HVT,” which is where new seasonal guns are found, so each region requires five tokens total.

In season one of MW2 and Warzone 2, the BAS-P is found in the A6 region of the battle pass. This means you have to unlock all the rewards in A0, A1, and A3 to reach the region as seen in the image above.

You then must unlock all four of the rewards within A6 to get access to the BAS-P. So in total, players will need at least 15 tokens to get access to the new submachine gun in Season 01.

Battle pass tokens can be earned by playing MW2, Warzone 2, or DMZ games, but they can also be bought for CoD Points just like battle pass tier skips in previous games.