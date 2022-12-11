Warzone 2 has been out for almost a month now, and in that time, its player base and viewership have plummeted to the point where Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar is more than a little concerned for the CoD title’s future.

According to SteamCharts, the number of players on Steam has dropped from as high as 488,897 in its first week to barely hitting 150,000 to 200,000 in the past week.

Warzone 2 was never going to maintain the numbers it pulled in launch week. History shows they tend to fare better than others due to all the hype and interest, only for it to dissipate in time slowly the further from release it gets.

Still, it’s a pretty sharp decline—one that has seen the Warzone 2 player base on the Valve-owned digital platform halve in just a few weeks.

Image via Activision

The reason for its downfall is open to debate. To some, it might not have lived up to the hype. To others, it might have been too similar to its predecessor—a case of ‘been there, done that,’ which failed to hold interest for more than a week.

TimTheTatman doesn’t have an easy answer either.

The CoD YouTuber has enjoyed the experience so far, so it’s not even an issue for him. What is a problem, though, is it’s impacting his viewership numbers.

The YouTube star is nervous about what it means for himself and content creators moving forward, and he’s sounding the alarm.

“Bottom line: I love Warzone and CoD, but it’s been wild to see the viewer drop off already,” he said. “I personally don’t know what fixes need to happen to help that, but I just want to say to any WZ2 creator out there that’s noticing this—you’re not alone.”

It’s far too early to claim Warzone 2 is dying. The Activision-Blizzard battle royale title still has the fourth-highest number of concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing this article.

It is reasonable to conclude, however, it has started to drop off quicker than most, including Tim, expected—and if it continues, he may consider leaving too.