TimTheTatman encounters blatant cheater in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is plagued by hackers right now who are ruining the game for thousands of players. The cheaters use aimbot and wallhacks to have an unfair advantage on other players and are almost impossible to kill. TimTheTatman, CouRage, and Nadeshot ran into a blatant hacker today who finished the match with 49 kills.

Tim was playing Warzone with CouRage and Nadeshot when they were eliminated by a player who they suspected to be cheating. They decided to watch the player after being eliminated and saw them absolutely dominate the next team. The cheater swiftly killed all three players of the team while the three popular streamers watched in disbelief.

“This is going to destroy this game bro,” Tim said.

The cheater went on to win the match and kill 49 players in total, ruining the game for the entire lobby. This wasn’t the first time Tim and his squad encountered a hacker during the stream, though.

“That’s our third hacker that we’ve run into in like five to six games, it’s like 50 percent,” Tim said.

Related: Infinity Ward to improve reporting system for Call of Duty: Warzone players

Nadeshot also went on a rant earlier today about the cheating problem in Warzone and how the game was released with no real solution for this problem. There’s no anti-cheat software implemented in the game right now and all reports of cheaters must be manually reviewed.

Call of Duty: Warzone has several other issues, such as broken collision on vehicles, exploitable wall glitches, and Loadout Drops falling through the environment. These issues and the rampant cheating problem in Warzone need to be addressed soon before all players lose hope and abandon the game.