Infinity Ward to improve reporting system for Call of Duty: Warzone players

Over 50,000 accounts have been banned in just three weeks.

Although Call of Duty: Warzone has been out for only three weeks, the battle royale has already experienced its fair share of hackers. But luckily for Warzone fans, Infinity Ward said today it’s working on a way to improve the battle royale’s in-game reporting system to help further reduce the number of cheaters.

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities,” Infinity Ward wrote. “This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly.”

Cheaters not welcomed in Call of Duty: Warzone. Here's what we're doing about it. https://t.co/3gASGH1xpy pic.twitter.com/k5lVOI2TZz — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 31, 2020

Since Warzone’s release earlier in the month, Infinity Ward has issued permabans for over 50,000 accounts using multiple programs to protect against both cheaters and the cheat providers these players use. Additionally, Infinity Ward said its team reviews all potential cheats, which help to further crack down on hacks like aimbots and wallhacks.

But although the developer has banned over 50,000 accounts for using hacks, Infinity Ward said it’s planning on taking extra steps to further improve the battle royale’s in-game reporting service. With an improved reporting experience, the Warzone developer aims to encourage players to report what they believe to be cheating.

“We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating,” Infinity Ward said. “Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.”

The developer further said that it will continue to update fans on the number of accounts banned and that it’s “committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience” for all Warzone fans.