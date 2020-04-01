Nadeshot goes off on epic Warzone rant against Activision: “The hacking is going to ruin the game”

Call of Duty: Warzone is in an interesting place right now. Seemingly everyone is playing it and a lot of people are having a great time. But there’s definitely a big problem with hackers and cheaters.

After being gunned down by players who were clearly using some sort of aim hacks in multiple games, 100 Thieves founder and CEO Nadeshot tore into the powers that be behind Warzone for its lack of anti-cheat.

“I just can’t believe that you create a free battle royale game and don’t come to market when you release the game without an anti-cheat software,” the former CoD pro said. “Their solution is having a security team manually review hackers’ accounts, OK, stick with me on this. It’s the second time I’ve said it.”

Yesterday, Infinity Ward revealed that it’s expanding its reporting features to help get rid of cheaters. But with no anti-cheat software, it takes a manual system of reviewing player accounts to decide whether to ban them.

Nadeshot, clearly frustrated with dying to cheaters over and over again, began to go in on Activision and Infinity Ward for not having any sort of true anti-cheat system in place.

“There are over 30 million registered players on this game,” he said. “They bolstered that all over social media. It’s a great achievement, that means the game is really good. I agree.”

Now dripping with sarcasm, Nadeshot railed against the publisher even further.

“It’s Call of Duty,” Nadeshot said. “They know that this is one of the biggest game franchises in the entire world, and they said, you know what, fuck it. Those five guys over there in that corner of this office on the third floor, they’re gonna be in charge of fending off hackers worldwide in the game. A triple-A publisher. You know what, we don’t need software that can stop players from logging on to our game with hacking abilities, with aimbots, with wall radar.”

To close out his rant, Nadeshot made a final plea.

“Come on man, it’s gonna ruin the entire experience,” he said. “You made a great game, you should be proud of that. Incredible achievement. I love this game, fantastic job, I won’t take that away from you. But the hacking is going to ruin the game and you have no solution for it.”