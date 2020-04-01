A glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone is causing Loadout Drops to fall through the map

Call of Duty: Warzone players have experienced several glitches and exploits since the game’s launch in March. Players have been found hiding in walls and abusing broken vehicle collisions to get easy kills on unexpected players.

But a new glitch that causes player’s Loadout Drops to fall through the map is making teams waste $8,500 and potentially ruining their chances of winning.

A player uploaded a clip of them calling in their Loadout Drop on top of Stadium. The drop went straight through the stadium and dropped to the ground in an inaccessible area. The player could only look in disbelief as their expensive Loadout Drop was wasted.

Another player experienced the same glitch when they called in their Loadout Drop. They were in a different location on the map, which means the glitch isn’t only happening on top of Stadium.

Other players confirmed the same glitch occurred with their Loadout Drops. It seems like Stadium is where the glitch happens the most. The other player’s Loadout Drop landed in the shallow water of the drainage ditch, so it might be a specific collision glitch in that area.

This is a major issue for Warzone players. The price of Loadout Drops was recently increased to $8,500, which makes them a very expensive item. Wasting that much money can ruin a team’s chances of winning, so the problem will need to be fixed soon.

Fans will likely have to wait a while for a fix, however, since there’s no card on Infinity Ward’s Trello Board for this glitch yet.