Thousands of cheaters banned in Modern Warfare 2 beta as RICOCHET hammer swings again

The Call of Duty developers have taken the next step in ensuring users’ gameplay is cheater free, with their RICOCHET Anti-Cheat being implemented into upcoming CoD titles.

The kernel-level driver that’s being implemented will block out any unwanted drivers running from running or loading on your PC. The RICOCHET anti-cheat will scan your PC, ensuring users don’t have any naughty applications present. The anti-cheating software will run while users are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The program has already had some early success too; Team RICOCHET successfully banned 60,000 illicit cheaters before they could access the MW2 beta and banned 20,000 during the beta’s run-time.

The CoD team shared a press release on the Call of Duty blog, detailing the effort they’ve put into making cheater’s lives as difficult as possible. In their blog, released Oct. 13, they detailed the progress they made during the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta, sharing their findings and how they could improve.

Three ways Activision plans to fight cheaters in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Apart from eventually being banned, there are a few techniques the Call of Duty developers have implemented to prevent cheaters from enjoying themselves. Despite this information being released in June, it’s still gold and needs to be seen again.

Damage Shield

Damage Shield is an ingenious way of making the lives of cheaters difficult. In this situation, a cheater would fire at a target, but the target has herculean strength, absorbing as many bullets as possible. While the cheater has a normal amount of health. Once you’ve noticed that you’re taking a ridiculous amount of bullets, you’ve found yourself a cheater.

Cloaking

The clocking cheating prevention will make sure players aren’t killable whilst a cheater is raining fire upon them. The individual getting shot by a cheater will turn invisible, making it rather difficult for them to be killed.

Disarm

This method will remove any weapon from a cheater’s possession if they’ve been caught. This makes any cheater an easy target and spoils the CoD game for them.