The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is all about your loadout. It’s important to equip yourself with the best possible weapon to maximize your chances at success.

Weapons in Warzone can’t be customized, like in some other battle royales. What you pick up is what you use. Guns spawn with or without attachments and you use them from there.

There are dozens of weapon variants available in Call of Duty: Warzone and you’ll need to experiment with all of them to figure out what you like the best.

Image via Activision

The best blueprint weapons in Warzone

Many of the weapons you’ll find in Warzone are blueprint variants. They’ll come in five different weapon rarities: Common (White), Uncommon (Green), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple), and Legendary (Gold).

The weapon rarities are defined by how many attachments they have. Common weapons have none, Uncommon have one, Rare have two, Epic have three, and Legendary have five attachments.

Loadout weapons are best

In the end, the best weapons you can use in Call of Duty: Warzone are the ones that you’ve created yourself using the Loadout tab. These are the same weapons you use in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, if you own that game.

Head into the Loadout menu and start setting up a class that will suit you best in Warzone, like a class with Overkill, a sniper, and an assault rifle or submachine gun.

Image via Activision

The possibilities for loadouts are nearly limitless. It’s up to you to choose a weapon you like the most, with attachments that suit your playstyle in Warzone, and get to work.

You’ll need a Loadout Drop to equip your Loadout in Warzone, though. These are found randomly on the map but are also bought at Buy Stations, so save up some cash and buy one as soon as you can.

Equipping a loadout will set you up with everything in that class, including perks, lethal equipment, and tactical equipment. They’re easily the best way to play Warzone.