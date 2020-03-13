The best loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is a unique battle royale that allows you to set up entire loadouts before you enter a match. You’ll need to find or buy a loadout drop, but once you do, you can use exactly what you want.

Weapons that are found on the ground are less important in Warzone because loadouts are so prevalent, so it’s important to make a great class that can help you secure a victory.

Here are a few loadout options to suit up with before you drop in.

Stealth

Perk 1: Cold-Blooded

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Tune Up

Primary: Sniper rifle with Thermal scope

Secondary: Pistol

This loadout will keep you under the radar, literally. A sniper with a thermal scope will help you in most situations in Warzone and a secondary can easily be replaced with a world drop weapon.

Cold-Blooded will make you undetectable to AI targeting systems and thermal scopes and it won’t trigger High Alert perks on enemies. Meanwhile, Ghost will make you undetectable to UAVs, drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Tune Up reduces your revive time by 25 percent, allowing you to pick up any fallen teammates faster.

Overkill

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Shrapnel

Primary: Assault rifle with a hybrid scope

Secondary: Sniper rifle

This loadout will take away Ghost and make you susceptible to enemy UAVs, but it’ll equip you with two guns tailored to your playstyle.

A sniper rifle is basically a necessity in Warzone. Pairing it with an assault rifle that can handle medium and long-range encounters is a good choice.

Perks one and three can be interchanged here, but E.O.D. will help you play more aggressively and Shrapnel can help flush enemies out of camping spots.

Balanced attack

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Tracker

Primary: Sniper

Secondary: Submachine gun

Lethal: Claymore, Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

A sniper rifle and an SMG make for a lethal combo, covering both long-range and close-range encounters.

You can play both aggressively and passively with this loadout. Double Time allows you to sprint more, while Tracker lets you see enemy footprints.

Claymores can cover your backside while you loot and the Heartbeat Sensor can help you sniff out enemies when you approach a building from a distance.