The best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard

These are the guns you want to grind with.

World War II’s awesome, nostalgic weapons are on full display in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest title in the long-lasting FPS franchise.

All of the classic, old guns from previous WWII shooters and history films of the past are here. The MP40, the M1 Garand, the Bren LMG, and many, many more are here for players to unlock, rank up, and dominate multiplayer matches with.

While a gun might not seem too strong right out of the gates when ranking it up, the Gunsmith can turn an average weapon into a powerhouse. All that a decent gun needs sometimes is a few attachments to turn it into a beast, and Vanguard’s Gunsmith allows you to equip a whopping 10 attachments on primary weapons.

Keep in mind that game updates come along every month or so. In these updates pushed out by the developers, weapons are often tweaked by buffing them (making them stronger) or nerfing them (making them worse), so it’s important to keep in mind what’s currently hot and what’s no longer good.

Here are the current best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

MP40

Screengrab via Activision

Unsurprising to most, the MP40 is by far the best gun in Vanguard in its early stages. The classic WWII-era submachine gun is dominant from close to medium range and it’s exceptional when used by objective players or those who just like to run and gun.

The MP40 can hold its own against any other submachine gun and assault rifle in the game right now. That might change in the future, but you can expect this gun to be a part of the meta for quite some time. Its speed and accuracy are unmatched as well.

STG44

Screengrab via Activision

Assault rifle fans will find a home with the STG44, which is sort of a jack of all trades. It’s well-balanced in statistics when it comes to firepower, speed, accuracy, and ammunition, and it will become an immediate favorite solely for the fact that it’s a default weapon.

Other assault rifles excel in other areas, but the STG44 is “viable in almost any situation,” as its in-game description reads.

BAR

Screengrab via Activision

If a slower-firing, hard-hitting assault rifle is more your style, then the BAR is probably the best option in Vanguard right now. The BAR hits incredibly hard, comparably to an LMG more than an AR at times. But its slow fire rate makes it a mess up close.

The BAR is best when equipped with attachments to steady its recoil and a long-range scope to keep enemies at bay at a distance. If you get pushed by an SMG player, you’ll likely be handled quickly, so bring along a machine pistol or an SMG with Overkill in your third perk slot to help stay in the game.

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

Undoubtedly the upcoming favorite of quick-scopers and montage-makers everywhere, the Kar98k has long been a go-to pick of sniper players in WWII games—and this iteration is no different. Of the handful of snipers in the game, the Kar hits the hardest.

Once you get used to the cadence of the bolt-action sniper’s fire rate, the Kar98k can hold down objectives and melt faces in YouTube videos with a lot of lens flare with ease. More snipers will be added with time, but for now, the Kar98k is still king.

This article will be updated throughout the year once patches are deployed, weapon metas change, and new guns are added via seasonal content.