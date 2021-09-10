The best MP-40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is turning back the clock. Leaving behind Black Ops Cold War’s 1980s era and Modern Warfare’s near-future setting, Vanguard is bringing gamers back to World War II.

WWII games are always popular with fans thanks to their historical setting, the rustic time period, and, most importantly, the weapons. WWII weapons are satisfying to use for a variety of reasons and none might be more fun than the MP-40 submachine gun.

Used by the Germans in WWII, the MP-40 has become a staple in all WWII games for its overall success rate. It’s back with a vengeance in Vanguard, marking its territory as one of the best overall guns in the game at the outset.

Here are the best attachments for the best gun in CoD: Vanguard so far.

Best MP-40 loadout in CoD: Vanguard

Image via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: VDD 34M

VDD 34M Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag

9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

The MP-40 is king once again, offering the best all-around gun for players to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard near its release. Once unlocked, you’ll want to rank up the MP-40 as fast as possible for its consistency and reliability.

Using Call of Duty: Vanguard’s 10 Gunsmith attachments, however, it can be turned into an absolute beast to help you dominate multiplayer games. These attachments will combine to buff its accuracy in a big way, nerfing some recoil and helping the MP-40 at mid-to-long range. It already shreds up close.

Optics are swappable, allowing players to use whatever they like when it comes to how they see foes when aiming down sights. Otherwise, use this set of 10 attachments for the gun and combine it with perks like Ghost, Radar, and Tactician to melt your foes online.