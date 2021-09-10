The best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

World War II games are known for their nostalgic weapons, bringing us all back to a time when FPS games were just beginning to take over.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes place during WWII. After multiple CoD titles set in the future and even the Cold War, WWII is back in a big way with Vanguard, as are the old familiar customers when it comes to weaponry.

One of the all-time classics from FPS games of the past is the STG44, a fully automatic assault rifle. The weapon was used by the Germans during the war, but everyone can equip it right away in Vanguard to begin ranking it up and unlocking over 70 attachments.

Here’s how to equip the STG44 early on in Vanguard to make it perform the best.

Best STG44 loadout in CoD: Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monitor Brake

Monitor Brake Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter

MK 3 Sunfilter Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: M1930 Madson

M1930 Madson Magazine: None

None Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The STG44 is unlocked by default in Vanguard, meaning you can use it right away when you set up your first loadouts, so it will undoubtedly be an early favorite. Thankfully, it’s a solid assault rifle, albeit an underwhelming one.

This AR is decent at all things while excelling at none of them. It has a good amount of recoil so it struggles at range, and if you want to fix its issues, you’ll sacrifice hip fire accuracy, too, so there’s a good amount of trade-offs within the STG44 in the Gunsmith.

In the end, the optic you choose is up to you and comes down to preference. The STG44 is pretty good with a medium sight like the Zeiss G16 2.5x, but the MK 3 Sunfilter is a solid all-around option when it comes to using the weapon at varying distances.